L&C introduces full month of virtual open house events

Lewis and Clark Community College invites prospective students of all ages to join one of a series of upcoming virtual recruitment events to learn more about becoming a Trailblazer, according to a press release.
Discover Nights will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. every Monday and Thursday evening throughout October on Zoom and will give participants the opportunity to hear from enrollment and financial aid reps, enjoy a virtual tour and the chance to win cool L&C swag just for attending.
Each event will include general admissions information, featuring breakout sessions with program coordinators for those interested in learning more about some of the degree and certificate programs offered at the college.
“We’ve moved our traditional open house event online and into the evening so we could avoid large crowds on campus and simultaneously provide more opportunities for students at every point in their academic or career journey to join us,” said Director of Enrollment and Advising Delfina Dornes. “We hope anyone considering college will attend and see what Lewis and Clark is all about.”
Discover Nights are a play on the college’s usual Discover Day open house, which typically takes place on Columbus Day and Presidents' Day each year, but cannot be held in person this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students can register for any of these free events at lc.edu/discoverdays. Zoom login details will be sent to registrants prior to their event start.
Upcoming events
• Oct. 8, 6 to 7 p.m.
Child Development/Teacher Education
Criminal Justice
Fine Arts
• Oct. 12, 6 to 7 p.m.
Management/Accounting/Entrepreneurship
• Oct. 15, 6 to 7 p.m.
Graphic Design/Web Design and Development
Architectural Technology/Drafting & Design
• Oct. 19, 6 to 7 p.m.
Nursing, Dental Assisting, Dental Hygiene, OTA and Medical Assisting
• Oct. 22, 6 to 7 p.m.
EMT and Paramedicine
Restoration Ecology/Environmental Science
• Oct. 26, 6 to 7 p.m.
Radio Broadcasting
Exercise Science
• Oct. 29, 6 to 7 p.m.
Paralegal
The college is currently enrolling for Winter Intersession 2020, Spring 2021 and Summer 2021. Winter intersession courses begin Dec. 21, and run through Jan. 15. Spring courses begin Jan. 19.
To get started, call 618-468-2222, e-mail enroll@lc.edu or apply today at lc.edu/admissions.
