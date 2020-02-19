L&C to honor women's soccer team this Saturday

Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting the community to enjoy basketball, food, giveaways, a halftime contest and a special ceremony honoring the 2019 Women’s Soccer Team at a special Blazer Day event this weekend, according to a press release.
Admission is completely free for all ages for the event, which will take place Feb. 22, at the George C. Terry River Bend Arena, on the L&C campus, 5800 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey.
The Trailblazers women’s basketball team will take on Parkland College at 1 p.m., followed by the men’s basketball team against Lake Land Community College at 3 p.m.
During halftime at the women’s game, L&C will honor the Trailblazers women’s soccer team, which took its winning season all the way to the semifinal round at the National Junior College Athletic Association’s National Championship Tournament, in Melbourne, Fla., this past November.
L&C’s mascot, Blazer, will be available for a meet and greet and free photos beginning at 12:30 p.m. in the lobby outside the gym. Blazer will also make an appearance during halftime at the men’s game to help with giveaways and a halftime contest, where spectators can compete for prizes.
Free hot dogs, chips and beverages will be offered throughout the event, while supplies last. Everyone through the door will receive a commemorative giveaway and Blazer swag and have the chance to snag more during the games, which will be announced and broadcast live by College Radio’s Best WLCA 89.9-FM.
For more information, contact L&C media services manager Laura Inlow at linlow@lc.edu or athletics director Doug Stotler at dstotler@lc.edu or 618-468-6200.
For more information about L&C Athletics, visit www.lc.edu/athletics. For more about L&C Student Life, visit www.lc.edu/campus-life. To learn more about Blazer, visit www.lc.edu/mascot.