Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation taking applications for remaining scholarships
Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation taking applications for remaining scholarships

Lewis & Clark Community College (L&C) logo

The Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation is accepting applications for about $27,000 in remaining scholarships available to support L&C students during the 2020-2021 academic year, according to a press release.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 7.

“All students — full and part-time, career and transfer, students of color and more — are encouraged to apply,” said Debby Edelman, director of development for the Lewis and Clark Foundation.

Students can fill out a single application at lc.edu/scholarships and be matched with any and all they are eligible for.

The following scholarships are available:

• Brad, Kyra, Kris, and Karey Lakin Scholarship — for students from Roxana and East Alton-Wood River High Schools (two scholarships available)

• Dylan M. Kiehna Automotive Technology Scholarship

• L&C Alumni Association Scholarship — for students who have completed 28 credit hours at L&C

• Phillips 66 PTEC Minority Scholarship (2 scholarships available)

• The Edna Sawyer Memorial Scholarship — for students who intend to major in education (2 scholarships available)

• The Eric & Joan Gowin Scholarship for Construction Management

• The Jack and Irene Reed Memorial Scholarship for the Visually Impaired

• The Jake Rose Scholarship for Physical Science

• The John L. & Betty L. McDaniels Endowed Scholarship — for students who intend to major in English, physics or an engineering discipline

• The Olin Minority Scholarship (three scholarships available)

• The Susan Hemminger & Robert Awe Educational Scholarship

• The Talley Broadcasting Corporation Scholarship

• The Theresa D. Finkes Nursing Scholarship — for third semester Nursing students (two scholarships available)

Students who have questions about the application process can contact Foundation Administrative Assistant Alex Ruiz at aruiz@lc.edu for assistance.

