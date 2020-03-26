'Bull' is made with a heartfelt realism that is compelling from beginning to end

Some of the most important moments in our lives are when we come to a crossroads. Which direction you choose will impact the rest of your life and we often don’t see those moments coming until they are right on top of us.
The movie “Bull” finds two people at such a crossroads at very different times in their lives and how their unlikely bond shapes the choices they make.
Set in a rundown neighborhood in a Texas town, 14-year-old Kris (Amber Havard) lives with her grandmother and little sister and longs for the day her mother will be released from prison.
Kris is headstrong and bold, but her environment presents her with nothing but bad options and you don’t have to squint very hard to see a future where she’s sitting in a prison cell next to her mother’s.
Trying to impress a group of friends, Kris breaks into a neighbor’s house while he’s out of town and invites everyone over for a wild, drunken party in his house.
That neighbor is Abe (Rob Morgan), a former professional bull rider who now makes his living traveling around working premier bull riding events as a rodeo clown.
When Abe comes home to find his house trashed and Kris passed out on the couch, he calls the police, but then agrees to drop the charges if Kris cleans up the mess and does some chores around his place.
It is there Kris gets a glimpse of the rodeo world and the high-stakes thrill of bull riding, at a time when Abe is being forced to come to grips with the fact he may be losing a step or two in a profession where a step is the difference between life and death.
First-time writer/director Annie Silverstein makes an impressive debut giving us a gritty, unapologetic view of the marginalized souls bouncing around just above the poverty line struggling to make their way in 21st century America.
It’s also beautifully filmed and the bull riding scenes are particularly exhilarating and punishing, filming with real bulls and real bull riders.
Some pacing issues in the film’s second act aside, “Bull” is made with a heartfelt realism that is compelling from beginning to end.
Silverstein is a filmmaker to keep your eye on as the beginning of her feature-film career is off to a roaring start.
“Bull” is not rated, but features strong sexual content, nudity, adult language and drug use.
For up-to-the-minute reviews, columns and all things entertainment, visit matsentertainment.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!