'Burning Dog' is gimmicky, but there are worse ways to take in a subpar movie

If a movie has a gimmick, the biggest pitfall is the movie becomes more about the gimmick than about the story it is trying to tell.
The movie “Burning Dog” has itself an interesting gimmick in its goofy tale of blackmail and mistaken identity all takes place from the first-person perspective of one of the characters, like a video game.
In fact, our main character Five (don’t ask) is voiced by Adam Bartley and his day job is as a video game designer.
We wake up with Five in a police station as he recounts his tale to police detective Jake (Matt Bushell). Five recounts how he was in the wrong place at the wrong time and is mistakenly taken for a blackmail drop-man by a couple of bungling, crooked cops Smythe (Greg Grunberg) and Wesson (Salvator Xuereb) — a lame joke that gets brought up repeatedly throughout the film.
At any rate, Smythe and Wesson drag Five all around Los Angeles where we meet various underworld characters like Smythe’s sultry girlfriend Julie (Adrienne Wilkenson) and sadistic blackmailer Eddie (Eddie Jemison). There are also some Russian mobsters thrown in for good measure.
The plot is serviceable but flimsy and giant plot holes start to emerge if you let yourself stop and think about the whole thing for even a moment.
That said, when the gimmick kicks in and there’s running and chasing and shooting, the movie actually kinda works.
Writer/director Trey Batchelor smartly uses the first-person perspective to throw the audience right into the middle of the action sequences and makes pretty benign action-movie tropes like foot-chases and warehouse shootouts feel fresh and tense.
The cast, while solidly from Hollywood’s B-List, is likable enough and they do their best with the paper-thin dialogue.
In the end, “Burning Dog” is more about its gimmick than its story, but there are definitely worse ways to take in a subpar movie.
“Burning Dog” is not rated, but features language, violence and adult situations.
For up-to-the-minute reviews, columns and all things entertainment, visit matsentertainment.com.
