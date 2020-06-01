Character-based 'Soundwave' follows a simple formula to success

If your movie has a high concept and a low budget, the simpler you can keep things, the better.
“Soundwave” does exactly that by keeping the story simple, focused on its characters and not getting too far in the weeds with sci-fi techno-babble.
Our hero is Ben Boyles (Hunter Doohan), a teenaged inventor who uses his talents primarily to repair old radios in his uncle’s appliance repair shop. Ben is shy and solitary, but he’s created one heck of an invention.
Ben builds a machine that can hear into the past. His primary motivation for creating the machine is so that he can find out what happened to his missing father. Ben also can use the machine to hear conversations behind closed doors all over the city just like turning the dial on a radio.
This is how Ben becomes infatuated with Katie (Katie Owsley), a neighbor and convenience store clerk with similar isolation issues.
While Ben is low-key stalking Katie, he also occasionally helps out Macy (Vince Nappo), a police detective who is the only person other than Ben’s uncle who knows about the machine. Macy has Ben use the machine to help him solve crimes and tries to encourage Ben to cash in on his world-changing invention.
Of course, word gets out and some seedy underworld types led by Frank (Paul Tassone) want Ben’s invention for themselves and are willing to kill to get it.
Dylan K. Narang wrote and directed this competent little thriller, and he’s even able to raise some decent questions about the ethics and moral ramifications of such an invention amidst all the chasing and suspense.
One thing that doesn’t work so well is how Narang shifts to a series of still images whenever anyone is listening to Ben’s machine. It’s jarring and not particularly effective, but it is a creative choice and to Narang’s credit, he sticks with it throughout.
“Soundwave” is forced to operate under the constraints of its smaller budget, yet still delivers; proving Narang is more than worthy of having a few more dollars thrown his way the next time around.
“Soundwave” is not rated but features strong violence, language and adult themes.
For up-to-the-minute reviews, columns and all things entertainment go to www.matsentertainment.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!