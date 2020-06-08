Davidson is likable enough to make 'The King of Staten Island' on the high side of tolerable

Pete Davidson is an interesting dude. The comedian and “Saturday Night Live” regular might be best known as tabloid fodder for his engagement to pop star Ariana Grande and his public struggles with mental health.
But he’s still a funny guy with a unique comedic style that is a strange mixture of aggressiveness and fragility. You simultaneously want to give him a hug and punch him in the face.
Davidson, in all of his contradictory glory, is thrust front and center in Judd Apatow’s new comedy “The King of Staten Island.”
Davidson plays Scott Carlin, a local loser residing in the titular New York City borough. Scott and Davidson share an important biographical similarity in that both of their fathers were firefighters who were killed in the line of duty (Davidson’s father died at the World Trade Center on 9/11).
Scott exists in a state of perpetual arrested development. He unapologetically has no ambitions of getting a job and spends most of his time getting high with his equally loser friends.
The women in Scott’s life are constantly exasperated as they fret over his well-being. His sorta-girlfriend Kelsey (Bel Powley) can’t get him to make a serious commitment, his sister Claire (Maude Apatow) just wants to go off to college where she doesn’t have to worry about him and his mother Margie (Marisa Tomei), an overworked ER nurse, happily enables his lack of ambition.
Scott wants to be a tattoo artist, but is pretty terrible at it and has no desire to work to get any better.
Things get upended in Scott’s life when Margie starts to date Ray (Bill Burr), a hard-nosed firefighter who almost immediately starts to clash with Scott for his mother’s attention and dredges up all the baggage surrounding the death of Scott’s father.
If Apatow has any trademarks as a filmmaker it’s his movies are about 30 minutes too long (check) and they linger on male friendship groups. Here, we spend a lot of time hanging out with Scott and his friends or with Ray and his buddies down at the firehouse.
In most films, we would quickly be introduced to Scott and all of his shortcomings and spend most of the movie dealing with the crux of the story, namely Scott and his journey of getting his act together (or not).
Here, Apatow lingers on emotionally-stunted Scott for the first two-thirds of the movie to the point when we actually get to the heart of the movie it requires a lot of work on the audience’s part to muster up the energy to even care if Scott can redeem himself or not.
“The King of Staten Island” is funny in parts, but the weight of the success of the movie unfairly falls a little too much on Davidson’s slight shoulders. It really all depends on how funny you find Davidson, because there aren’t many laughs coming from anywhere else.
I find him likable enough to make “The King of Staten Island” on the high side of tolerable, but I wish he had gotten more help from behind the camera.
“The King of Staten Island” is rated R for language and drug use throughout, sexual content and some violence/bloody images.
