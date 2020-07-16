'Fame-ish' is a meta look at the world of comic book conventions that does have its charms

Being a big fish in a small pond has its perks and its pitfalls.
Writer/director/producer/star Jeff Nimoy (a cousin of the late “Star Trek” star Leonard Nimoy) is that proverbial fish in “Fame-ish,” a meta look at the world of comic book conventions.
Nimoy plays Jeff Nimoy (a big stretch, to be sure), a washed-up voice actor and director in full mid-life-crisis mode who is desperate to find any kind of work in Hollywood.
Nimoy (both in real life and in the film) has had a significant career in anime doing directorial and acting work on series like “Trigun,” “Digimon” and “Ultraman,” but in “Fame-ish” Jeff is ambivalent at best about his career in anime and isn’t particularly eager to revisit it.
But, short on cash, Jeff offered $3,000 to attend an anime convention in Wisconsin and he jumps at the opportunity. It is at the convention where Jeff meets some old buddies like Lex Lang (played by Lex Lang) and Brian Donovan (played by Brian Donovan), who clue Jeff into the fact the convention world has changed over the past decade and actors can now make some decent money for their appearances.
Jeff still feels like he is slumming it at the convention until he meets voice actress Nikki Boyer (played by, you guessed it, Nikki Boyer), who shows him he might be able to find some dignity and maybe even a little romance amongst all of the cosplay.
Once you get past the fact “Fame-ish” boasts the same level of cinematography as a corporate sexual harassment compliance video, the movie does have its charms.
Even though Nimoy and his cast are clearly a little more comfortable in a studio instead of in front of the camera, Nimoy plays himself with a goofy charisma that pulls the whole thing along.
This is a world he is clearly familiar with, filming the thing at an actual convention, as the movie does feel true to both the fans and the performers regularly in attendance.
Nimoy is not afraid to portray himself as flawed, complete with a Xanax addiction, a raging ego and a non-existent love life.
While there are some laughs and some introspection along the way, “Fame-ish” plays out like a low-rent Kevin Smith movie and those are already low-rent to begin with. That said, those with even the slightest interest in this tiny slice of fan culture will find themselves fairly and lovingly depicted.
“Fame-ish” is not rated, but features strong adult language, sexual situations and drug use.
For up-to-the-minute reviews, columns and all things entertainment, visit matsentertainment.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!