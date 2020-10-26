It's best to turn and run from misunderstood 'Baby Frankenstein'

Some movies are so completely unnecessary you have to wonder how they even get made at all. Such is the case with “Baby Frankenstein,” a poorly conceived and poorly acted movie that tries to cash in on the familiar family-film trope of protecting a misunderstood creature from the dangerous world.
A young man named Lance (Ian Barling) moves into a new house with his mother Kim (Eileen Rosen) and finds the door to the attic mysteriously padlocked. When his curiosity gets the best of him, Lance breaks the lock and ventures upstairs.
It is there he finds the titular Baby Frankenstein (Rance Nix) who appears to be part robot and part leftover Halloween decorations. With his green skin, bright blue contact lenses and brain exposed under a plastic dome, Baby Frank initially scares Lance, but once it becomes clear Baby Frank is only capable of wreaking the same amount of havoc as an overactive toddler, Lance decides to look after him.
Lance enlists the help of Truth (Cora Savage), the girl next door, to entertain Baby Frank with zany excursions like going bowling or taking him on a trip to the mall. You get the impression that the roles of Lance and Truth were written for much younger actors as it’s strange to see two people who are clearly old enough to vote handle this situation so clumsily.
Speaking of clumsy, the villain of this movie is Kim’s obnoxious boyfriend Ken Glinevich, oppressively played by Patrick McCartney like he’s auditioning for the “Hee Haw” rendition of “Streetcar Named Desire.”
Ken learns of a reward for Baby Frank and then moronically pursues him with all the subtlety of a Benny Hill sketch. Things devolve from there.
It’s unclear if this movie is trying to be funny, scary or just a blatant rip-off of “E.T.” Whatever the intentions, it fails spectacularly no matter how you slice it. I could go on to savage the painful little details like the strange music box tune that plays whenever Baby Frank makes an appearance to no one batting an eye at Ken and his buddy rolling through the streets of suburbia armed to the teeth.
Instead I’ll just cut to the chase and tell you to trust your instincts and if you see “Baby Frankenstein” coming, turn and run the other way.
“Baby Frankenstein” is not rated but features scary situations and some language.
