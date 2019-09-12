I’ve often wondered if the coolest people in the world actually put any work into being cool. Do they agonize over wardrobe choices and practice how they walk or do they just effortlessly grab the nearest pair of snakeskin boots and strut out the door thinking only of which Bulgarian-fusion coffee bar to stop at for breakfast?
These are the things that occur to you when you have the privilege of spending about two-and-a-half hours with one of the coolest people strolling around planet Earth. Lenny Kravitz made a Sept. 10 tour stop at the Fox Theatre, in St. Louis, and brought his special blend of rock, funk and soul with him.
The median age of the crowd skewed a little older than I anticipated (after a quick look in the mirror, my face is also skewing a little older than I anticipated), but I suppose that is to be expected for an artist who made his biggest cultural impact in the 1990s.
That said, you could have easily convinced yourself it was pre-Y2K in the Fox Theatre, as Kravitz’s show was filled with as much energy, urgency and precision as he first brought to the stage nearly (gulp!) 30 years ago.
Poised beneath two giant elephant tusks that formed an arch on stage (a subtle nod to St. Louis? Probably not, but we can pretend), Kravitz and his band delivered a guitar-driven tour spanning the breadth of his career.
Whether showing of his musicianship on songs like “Fly Away” or his cover of “American Woman,” or proving his vocals are just as pristine as ever on crooners like “It Ain’t Over Till It’s Over,” Kravitz never let up as he blasted through a tight show with hardly an ounce of filler.
It was also a giddy thrill to see the live performance of a personal favorite, “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” which for my money is the second greatest song ever written about Jesus Christ, right behind Handel’s “Messiah.”
But more than anything, throughout the night, the vibe of the concert was a constant invitation to joy. Kravitz is a spiritual cat with an innate ability to connect with an audience — and he was there to share the love.
He gently chided the audience as he lamented how everyone holding up cell phones threw up barriers between audience and performer. Then, he put his money where his mouth was during the finale of “Let Love Rule” (the National Anthem of the People’s Republic of Lenny Kravitz) where he made his way out into the audience during a 15-minute lap that included a trip up to the balcony where he gave hugs, shook hands and posed for photos with the couple hundred audience members lucky enough to have an aisle seat.
While your ringing ears reminded you that you were walking away from a highly entertaining rock concert, it felt a little like leaving a tent revival where we had all just become disciples of Kravitz’s gospel of love, unity and blistering guitar licks.
Now that’s a crusade I can get behind.
