Low-budget crime thriller 'Chameleon' is engaging even though it lacks meat on its bones

Sometimes, less is more.
The low-budget crime thriller “Chameleon” adheres to that mantra and the result is a solid little film that remains engaging even though it doesn’t have a lot of meat on its bones.
The story is simple as we follow a couple of ex-cons as they scam the rich and beautiful in Los Angeles.
Fresh out of prison, Patrick (Joel Hogan) makes a decent attempt at going straight until his buddy Dolph (Donald Prabatah) gets out of jail and convinces him crime pays more than washing dishes.
Their scam isn’t overly complicated, Patrick, a handsome and charming lad, singles out trophy wives neglected by their rich and oblivious husbands.
Patrick seduces the women, then lures them on a weekend getaway where they are easy prey for Dolph to kidnap while Patrick goes out for a jog. When Patrick gets back, he plays innocent, calls the husband and tells him about the affair and the ransom note.
When the agitated husband shows up, he and Patrick meet Dolph in a secluded location where the money is exchanged for the relatively unharmed wife.
Writer/director Marcus Mizelle smartly avoids following Patrick and Dolph from mark to mark, but instead intercuts little vignettes from each kidnapping and we get a good sense of the pair’s crime spree without going through the wash-rinse-repeat steps of every crime.
As time goes on, Patrick begins to get second thoughts, but Dolph keeps pushing for one more big score. As you can imagine, the last time around, things don’t go exactly as planned.
With a lean and mean 80-minute runtime, “Chameleon,” much like its featured con men, hits fast and doesn’t overstay its welcome.
While the acting performances reflect how far down the alphabet the cast is on the Hollywood actor’s list, the movie itself holds your interest throughout and delivers a capable little morality tale in the process.
“Chameleon” won’t change your life, but it is a competent glance at the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles’ glitz and glamour.
“Chameleon” is unrated, but features language, violence and sexual situations.
