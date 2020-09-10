'Northwood Pie' is an enjoyable and funny slice-of-life movie

As a card-carrying member of Gen X, it was easy to feel like our brand of youthful angst and knowing disillusionment had died with our ascent into middle age.
What a relief it was to watch “Northwood Pie” and see those up-and-coming kids in Gen Z have taken the mantle of cynical slackers who are intelligent but ambitionless and spend their days smoking cigarettes, working menial jobs, repeating movie quotes and getting high.
The future might be in better shape than originally thought.
The story centers on Crispin (Todd Knaak, who shares a writing credit with director Jay Salahi), a 20-something community college student who lives at home with no prospects of success on the horizon.
His circle of friends hovers in roughly the same strata of arrested development, stuck firmly between childhood and adulthood.
Crispin decides to get a job at a strip-mall pizza joint called Northwood Pizza that is operated by a group of goofballs about as eclectic and driven as his own friends.
It is there Crispin meets Sierra (Annika Foster), a girl he immediately connects with, although he is unable (or unwilling?) to negotiate his way out of the dreaded "friend zone" into an actual romantic relationship.
“Northwood Pie” is a light, breezy movie (clocking in at a mere 75 minutes) that wears its micro-budget like a badge of honor.
It features shout-outs to its 90s influences like “Swingers” and “Clerks” (complete with “Star Wars” references), but stays very much anchored to present-day suburbia.
Salahi proves to be a highly-capable filmmaker, as the movie is incredibly well shot for a film made with less money than the craft-services budget for a Marvel movie.
Salahi and Knaak have a fantastic ear for dialogue with characters pinging off of each other in witty back-and-forths that are a little too polished to be realistic, but so charming you don’t really care (think Kevin Smith or Amy Sherman-Palladino).
It’s the overarching story that feels a little flimsy. Salahi and Knaak don’t take any big swings for any outrageously comedic set pieces, nor is it particularly clear where (if anywhere) the characters’ various story arcs lead to.
In the end, “Northwood Pie” is an enjoyable and funny slice-of-life movie that doesn’t hold up to much scrutiny, but shows everyone involved is capable of bigger and better things, if only they can muster up the gumption to live up to that potential.
"Northwood Pie" is not rated, but features adult language, adult situations and drug use.
