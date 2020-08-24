Several hot-button issues converge in the compelling documentary “Unprescribed.” Subjects like suicide, veterans' healthcare, the opioid epidemic and systemic racism all come to bear around the legalization of medical marijuana.
Director Steve Ellmore focuses in on the stories of veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, who years after being discharged, are still dealing with the effects of physical and emotional trauma.
The documentary shows as survival rates for soldiers injured in battle increases, so does the number of people requiring lifelong care for complex mental and medical conditions.
The solution for an unprepared and overwhelmed veterans’ care system is to throw a massive amount of pharmaceuticals at the problem in the hope something will help.
Unfortunately, the laundry list of prescription drugs some of these men and women end up on feature side effects nearly as debilitating as the injuries themselves.
Many of the former soldiers featured in “Unprescribed” are often at the end of their ropes when they begin using marijuana to treat their symptoms and find it to be effective to a life-changing degree in treating their PTSD and chronic pain.
Most are able to stop taking all of their other prescription medications, many of which are opioid-based and debilitating.
The goal of the documentary seems to be to destigmatize marijuana as a dangerous drug devoid of any medical benefits and it makes a compelling case in this regard.
As a film, “Unprescribed” is mostly effective even if it is a little rough around the edges and strays a little into the weeds (no pun intended) when it tries to promote marijuana as a potential cure for cancer.
It is the stories of suffering from veterans and their families that make the deepest impact and shows the least a grateful nation can do is allow these men and women to seek the most effective treatments regardless of the circumstances.
“Unprescribed” is not rated, but features adult language, adult situations and drug use.
