To give seniors, veterans, and parents with young children a better idea of what services are available to them in the community, a service fair has been scheduled, according to a press release.
The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 27, in the gymnasium at Granite City High School, 3148 Fehling Road, in Granite City. Service providers will be on-hand to inform residents of the services they can offer to seniors, veterans and families.
State Reps. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, and Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, are co-hosting the event.
“Oftentimes, when I go door to door, residents are interested in learning more about services and programs available to them and their families,” Stuart said. “Among these residents, it is apparent that not enough seniors, veterans and families know what organizations they can reach out to regarding their situations.”
The service fair will be made up of more than 20 local program and service providers. While the services are aimed at seniors, veterans and children, people of all ages can attend to receive information that can benefit their families and neighbors.
“There are so many great services around the Metro East that are able to help residents when they encounter hard times, need access to a service or when they have questions,” Stuart said. “Even if you aren’t sure you can use the services offered by organizations attending the fair, it is important to familiarize yourself with what the community can offer.”
The event is open to the public and free to attend, no RSVP required. For more information regarding the event, call Stuart’s constituent office at 618-365-6650.