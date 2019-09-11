COLLINSVILLE
Library events
Weekly events at the Collinsville Memorial Library Center, 408 W. Main St., in Collinsville, include — Adult Coloring all day, everyday; Baby Boogie at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays; Yoga Time at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; Video Game Club at 6 p.m. on Thursdays; Meditation Meetings at 10 a.m. on Saturdays; Preschool Storytime at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays; and Open Gaming at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays.
For more information on events, call the library at 618-344-1112 or visit the online event calendar at mvld.org.
Gateway Center events
Upcoming events at Gateway Center, One Gateway Dr., in Collinsville include — the International Gem & Jewelry Show from 12 to 6 p.m. Sept. 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 14, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15; and Jobs Plus 2019 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 19.
All event dates, times and admission fees are subject to change without notice. Parking is complimentary at Gateway Center.
For more information, call 618-345-8998 or 800-289-2388 or visit GatewayCenter.com.
Support group
St. John's Community Care will host a Family Caregiver Support Group from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 11, at its location at 222 Goethe St., in Collinsville.
This free support group is intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability. A light complimentary dinner will be provided and complimentary care for loved ones is available with a reservation.
For more information, call 618-344-5008.
Recycling Drop Off
The next Collinsville Electronics and Appliance Recycling Drop Off event will take place from 12 to 6 p.m. Sept. 14, in the public parking lot at 227 W. Main St. (across from Spiritos Italian Grocery), in Collinsville.
CARD meeting
The next regular meeting of the Collinsville Area Recreation District Board of Park Commissioners will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17, at the Park District Administrative Center, 10 Gateway Dr., in Collinsville.
Camelot Cribbage Club
The Camelot Cribbage Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17, at Camelot Bowl, 801 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville.
Play seven games against seven different opponents every Tuesday. Beginners are welcome.
For more information, call Phil 618-288-7910 or Susan at 618-656-8809.
Collinsville Area Camera Club
The Collinsville Area Camera Club will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 24, at the Collinsville Area Recreation District Building, 10 Gateway Dr., in Collinsville.
For more information, call club president Tom Hegeman at 618-402-8811 or visit collinsvilleareacameraclub.com.
EDWARDSVILLE
EAC drop-in ceramics classes
Join the Edwardsville Arts Center, 6165 Center Grove Road, in Edwardsville, for drop-in ceramics classes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.
All classes are registration free, cost $10 per class and take place at the EAC or Edwardsville High School classrooms. No registration is necessary, just come in when you are available.
For more information on this or any other EAC class, call 618-655-0337 or e-mail office@edwardsvilleartscenter.com.
G.R.O.W. meeting
The next meeting of G.R.O.W. (Get Rich on Wisdom) Unit of Madison County Association for Home and Community Education will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 12, at Leclaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr., in Edwardsville.
The lesson for the evening will be "Apples and More," a lesson provided by the University of Illinois Extension. G.R.O.W. is a not-for-profit organization. Guests are welcome.
Also, remember to bring paper product items to donate to the Edwardsville Food Pantry.
Batik painting class
A batik painting will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 13, at the Edwardsville Arts Center, 6165 Center Grove Road, in Edwardsville.
They will use a process involving wax and paint on rice paper to achieve this unique style of painting, so wear or bring old clothes, as wax does not come out of clothing.
To sign up, visit signupgenius.com/go/10c0a4aacae28a4fa7-batik43. For more information, e-mail Carolyn at office@edwardsvilleartscenter.com.
Wildey Theatre events
Upcoming events at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville, include — a performance by singer/songwriter Livingston Taylor at 8 p.m. Sept. 14.
Check out these and other events at wildeytheatre.com and like them on Facebook.
Family Caregiver Support Group
St. John's Community Care will host a Family Caregiver Support Group from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 18, at its Adult Day Program, 1015B Century Dr., in Edwardsville.
This support group is intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability.
For more information, call 618-656-7090.
EAC exhibition call for entries
Deadline for entries is Sept. 20, for the Edwardsville Arts Center's "Raise a Toast: An Exhibition of Ceramic Cups," a juried and invitational exhibition that will celebrate an eclectic gathering of all manner of ceramic drinking vessels: cups, mugs, teacups, teabowls, tankards, tumblers, shot glasses, etc.
An opening reception will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18, at the EAC, 6165 Center Grove Road, in Edwardsville, with the exhibit running from Oct. 18-Nov. 8.
To apply, visit edwardsvilleartscenter.com/exhibits/call-for-entries/.
NAMI support group
The National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI) Southwestern IL will facilitate a support group for family members and other caregivers from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 24, at First Baptist Church, 534 St. Louis St., in Edwardsville (use church parking lot entrance).
For more information about this and other support meetings in Edwardsville, Granite City, Maryville and Belleville, call the NAMI office at 618-798-9788, e-mail info@namiswi.org or visit namiswi.org.
Vendor applications sought
Friends of Leclaire is now accepting vendor applications for the 28th annual Leclaire Parkfest, which will be from 12 to 5 p.m. Oct. 20, at Leclaire Park, in Edwardsville.
A fall festival celebrating the history of the Leclaire National Historic District, the event features live music, arts and craft booths, games, narrated trolley tours of the historic district, a large book fair and a display of vintage vehicles.
Food booths, arts and crafts, games and informational booths are also all part of Leclaire Parkfest. Food booths and informational booths are limited to not-for-profit organizations or artisans and crafters. The price for a booth space is $30.
For a vendor application or more information, visit historic-leclaire.org or call vendor coordinator Theresa Morrison at 618-920-5333.
GLEN CARBON
Library events
The Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main. St., in Glen Carbon, has these upcoming events:
• The "Ameren Illinois Multifamily Energy Saving Seminar" will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 11. Melissa Calloway, of CMC Energy Services Inc., will lead a discussion of energy-saving programs for qualifying multifamily properties. Registration is required.
• "Baby Lapsit" will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 12. Suggested for birth to 2 years, Baby Lapsit is a gentle 15-minute story time of fingerplays, soft movement activities and a story shared with your baby. Fifteen minutes of playtime and social time will follow the program.
• "Stitchin' in the Stacks" will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 13. Do you like to knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and perhaps pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Please bring your sewing supplies. This is a self-directed program, there is no instructor.
• "Yoga" will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 14. Get fit and healthy when you join in for a calming session of yoga. Please bring your own yoga mat. Registration is required.
• "Art Lab," for youths, will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 14. Introduce your family to a variety of art media and projects selected for all ages. They will provide all of the materials you and your kids need to channel your emerging artists.
• A "Medicare Q&A" will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 16. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare.
• "Girls Who Code" will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16. The library partners with the international organization “Girls Who Code” to offer all youths the opportunity to develop skills in coding, robotics and webpage design. Membership is open to girls and boys ages 7-18.
• "Groovin’ in the Stacks," for youths, will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 17. Have fun and get moving with a mindful, musical adventure.
• The "Senior Food Assistance Program" will be from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. Sept. 17. Amy Poos, of the Main Street Community Center, will have a table near the fireplace to answer any questions you might have.
• "Retirement RoadMap, Parts 1 & 2" will be from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Sept. 17 and Sept. 19. This two-part, comprehensive free course includes information on Social Security, IRA and legacy planning. A syllabus included. Registration is required.
• "Swing Dancing Lessons," for ages 18 and older, will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17. No experience is necessary. No partner is needed, as partners are rotated frequently in class. These are progressive format classes, so you can get better each class. Registration is required.
For more information or to register, call 618-288-1212, stop by the Help Desk or visit glencarbonlibrary.org.
Glen Carbon Seniors Group
The Glen Carbon Seniors Group will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sept. 17, at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center, 157 N. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
Join them each Tuesday for fun and fellowship, card and table games and shuffleboard when weather permits.
For more information, call Russ Marti at 618-288-3165, Bill Newman at 618-288-7748 or Peggy Watson at 618-692-1714.
MADISON COUNTY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross has this upcoming blood drive in Madison County:
• Sept. 11, from 2 to 7 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmen's Club, 3109 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to support kids, teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.
To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
MVRBC mobile blood drives
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has these upcoming mobile blood drives in Madison County:
• Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, 731 E. Bethalto Dr., in Bethalto.
• Sept. 16, from 3 to 6 p.m., Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, in Troy.
• Sept. 19, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., in Edwardsville.
SSP veterans' employment services
The Illinois Dept. of Employment Security is providing an in-service for veterans from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13, at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers, in Alton.
Walk-ins are welcome to use this free service. Appointments are available by calling Lee Russell at 618-259-9500, ext. 360.
Russell is a Disabled Veteran Outreach Program Specialist who will be available to provide employment counseling, resume critiquing and referrals to supportive agencies or organizations to assist veterans with barriers to employment become job ready. Anyone who is interested in meeting with Russell is asked to bring a copy of their resume for review.
For more information, call 618-465-3298, ext. 100, or visit seniorservicesplus.org.
E-waste recycling event
Madison County Planning and Development is collaborating with the city of Alton and CJD-Ecycling, an Edwardsville recycling company, to host an e-waste recycling event from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14, at the Alton Public Works Facility, #2 Emma L. Kaus Lane, in Alton.
The collection event is open to all Madison County residents, who can bring old computers and accessories, cell phones, iPad, DVD players, VCRs, small appliances, washers, dryers, dishwashers, air conditioners and more.
For more information about residential waste services offered, visit Madisoncountyplanning.com.
Alton Catfish Classic Tournament
Cast your line in the Mississippi River and test your catfishing skills during the inaugural Alton Catfish Classic Tournament on Sept. 14. Land the big one and win a guaranteed $15,000 first-place prize.
Tournament organizers are still accepting entries for the contest. Teams can consist of up to three people with the boat captain age 18 or older. Entry fees are $250 per team.
Registration will end seven days prior to the opening of the tournament. The tournament field is capped at 100 boats. To enter, visit altoncatfishclassic.com.
L&C events
These upcoming events will take place at Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey (unless otherwise noted):
• Area organists will showcase their talents during "Organ Spectacular IX" at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. For more information, call 618-468-4731.
• The "Visiting Artist Lecture Series" featuring Dion Dion will be at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 17, in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center. For more information, call 618-468-4665.
Food drive
To provide assistance to the hungry this summer, State Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is partnering with State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) to bring in non-perishable food items to those in need in the Metro East.
Non-perishable food items are being collected at Crowe’s office, 111 N. Wood River Ave., Suite A, in Wood River, as well as at Bristow’s office, 102 W. 9th St., Suite 104, in Alton.
For more information, call Tracy at 618-251-9840.
Hard Road accepting director submissions
Hard Road Theatre Productions, a non-profit theatre company committed to providing the Metro East with high-quality live theatre productions, is accepting director submissions for the 2020-2021 season, now through Sept. 30.
All submissions will be reviewed and vetted by the Play Selection Committee. There is no payment or stipend for directors.
Complete their simple online application form found under the "Want to Direct" menu on the "News and Events" tab at hardroad.org.
MARYVILLE
Anderson Hospital Auxiliary trip
Anderson Hospital Auxiliary is organizing a special trip, "Islands of New England," that will depart on Oct. 3.
To request a free brochure for more information, contact Judy at 314-973-9105 or eftj@andersonhospital.org.
METRO EAST
Pro wrestling event
The 2019 Dynamo Pro Wrestling RIOT on the River tournament series returns for a third season with a one-night, single-elimination tournament on Sept. 13, at The Loading Dock Bar and Grill, 401 E. Front St., in Grafton.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., with a bell time of 7 p.m.
For more information, visit dynamoprowrestling.com, or find them on Facebook at facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at twitter.com/DynamoPro.
Bundles for Babies
New moms, moms-to-be and families are invited to attend “Bundles for Babies,” HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s annual community baby shower from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 14, in the main hospital lobby, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., in O’Fallon.
Guests will meet St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center staff, affiliated OB/GYN and HSHS Medical Group providers, receive safety information and learn about services to help them welcome their bundle of joy. Guided tours will also take place in the Women and Infants Center. O’Fallon-Shiloh EMS will also be in attendance to educate families about car seat safety and answer any questions.
For more information, call 618-234-2120, ext. 31260, or 618-233-2273.
Home Alone class
A Home Alone class, to help parents and children determine a child’s readiness to stay home alone, will be take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sept, 14, at Memorial Hospital's Community Conference Room, Orthopedic & Neurosciences Center, 4700 Memorial Dr., in Belleville.
This class will help parents and children physically, mentally, socially and emotionally to assess if they are ready to stay home alone and will help you prepare for this experience. Parent and child workbooks are included. The class is sponsored in partnership with St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
The cost of this program is $25 per family and registration is required. To register or for more information, call 314-454-KIDS (5437) or 800-678-KIDS (5437), then press 3.
SWIC arts series
The Southwestern Illinois College arts series, called the Southwestern Illinois Creative Arts Syndicate and featuring a variety of events, continues with the SWIC Music Faculty and Friends Recital at 7 p.m. Sept. 17, in the Schmidt Art Center on the SWIC campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., in Belleville.
For details on individual events, visit swic.edu or facebook.com/swicarts.
Espenschied Chapel performances
Upcoming performances at the Espenschied Chapel, 317 N. County Road, in Mascoutah, include — a concert by Americana band The Lowest Pair at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20; and "Sanctuary," a complete immersion into the world of sound and vibration that will gently guide you into a state of heightened awareness and lasting tranquility, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28.
Tickets can be purchased at Bee Hollow Market, 217 E. Main, in Mascoutah or online at espenschiedchapel.org.
SWIC Golf Classic
Take a swing to benefit Southwestern Illinois College student scholarships at the 27th annual Golf Classic on Sept. 27, at The Orchards Golf Club, 1499 Golf Course Dr., in Belleville.
Registration and practice for the 18-hole, four-person scramble begins at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at 12 p.m.
The cost to play is $95 per person or $380 per four-person team, a portion of which is tax deductible, and includes green fee and cart, range balls, lunch, dinner and drinks.
All proceeds support SWIC athletics. There are also numerous opportunities for hole sponsorship.
For more information, call 866-942-SWIC (7942), ext. 5271. To register or donate online, visit thankyou.swic.edu.
Tomahawks softball tryouts
The Tomahawks fast pitch softball organization, located in O'Fallon, will hold annual tryouts for 2019-20 season.
They offer a competitive environment to help develop young players at reasonable prices for all age groups.
For more information, visit their Facebook page or contact Wayne at 618-407-5061 or tomahawkscoachb@aol.com.
TROY
Library holds book sale
The Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main, in Troy, will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 21.
Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVDs and CD donations are accepted during regular library hours or on the day of the sale. The book sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
For more information, call the library at 618-667-2133.