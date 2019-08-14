MVRBC mobile blood drives
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has these upcoming mobile blood drives in Madison County:
• Aug. 14, from 3 to 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 7132 Marine Road, in Edwardsville.
• Aug. 15, from 1 to 5 p.m., FCB Bank, 800 Beltline Road, in Collinsville.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross has these upcoming blood drives in Madison County:
• Aug. 14, from 3 to 7 p.m., Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1211 W. Homer Adams Pkwy., in Godfrey.
• Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gori Julian & Associates, 156 N. Main St., in Edwardsville.
• Aug. 15, from 3 to 7 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Dr., in Edwardsville.
To help address the current emergency blood shortage, all who come to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross now through Aug. 29, will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via e-mail. Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.
To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Retired Members Club meeting
The IBEW #649 Retired Members Club will hold its monthly breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. Aug. 29, at the Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Dr., in Bethalto.
Join them for a morning of food and fellowship. For more information, call Marlin Wagner at 618-656-7593.
Food drive
To provide assistance to the hungry this summer, State Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is partnering with State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) to bring in non-perishable food items to those in need in the Metro East.
Non-perishable food items are being collected at Crowe’s office, 111 N. Wood River Ave., Suite A, in Wood River, as well as at Bristow’s office, 102 W. 9th St., Suite 104, in Alton.
For more information, call Tracy at 618-251-9840.
Senior Companion Program
Looking for a chance to brighten someone’s day? Become a Senior Companion.
The Senior Companion Program pairs healthy, active people 55 and older with other seniors who otherwise would not be able to live independently. Southwestern Illinois College Programs and Services for Older Persons sponsors the program.
Companions earn a nontaxable stipend, paid holidays, meal and travel reimbursement and other benefits.
For more information regarding the Senior Companion Program in Madison County, contact Elaine Roustio at 618-797-7369.