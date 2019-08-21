MVRBC mobile blood drives
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has these upcoming mobile blood drives in Madison County:
• Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roberts Motors, 4350 N. Alby St., in Alton.
• Aug. 26, from 2:30 to 7 p.m., Granite City High School, 3148 Fehling Road, in Granite City.
• Aug. 26, from 3 to 6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 6809 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey.
• Aug. 28, from 12 to 5 p.m., Meridian Village, 101 Evergreen, in Glen Carbon.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross has these upcoming blood drives in Madison County:
• Aug. 23, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. World Wide Technology Raceway (in honor of James Hinchcliffe), 700 Raceway Blvd., in Madison.
• Aug. 23, from 2 to 6 p.m., VFW Memorial Post 7678, 121 S. Williams, in Cottage Hills.
• Aug. 26, from 2 to 6 p.m., Worden American Legion, 237 W. Wall St., in Worden.
To help address the current emergency blood shortage, all who come to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross now through Aug. 29, will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via e-mail.
To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Retired Members Club meeting
The IBEW #649 Retired Members Club will hold its monthly breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. Aug. 29, at the Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Dr., in Bethalto.
Join them for a morning of food and fellowship. For more information, call Marlin Wagner at 618-656-7593.