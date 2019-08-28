Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross has these upcoming blood drives in Madison County:
• Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., SIUE, 1 Hairpin Dr., in Edwardsville.
• Aug. 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., SIUE, 1 Hairpin Dr., in Edwardsville.
To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
MVRBC mobile blood drives
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has these upcoming mobile blood drives in Madison County:
• Aug. 28, from 12 to 5 p.m., Meridian Village, 101 Evergreen, in Glen Carbon.
• Sept. 3, from 3 to 7 p.m., Alhambra Fireman and Legion Park Hall, 610 W. Main, in Alhambra.
• Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., SIUE (MVRBC Donor Bus on Quad), 1 Hairpin Dr., in Edwardsville.
Retired Members Club meeting
The IBEW #649 Retired Members Club will hold its monthly breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. Aug. 29, at the Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Dr., in Bethalto.
Join them for a morning of food and fellowship. For more information, call Marlin Wagner at 618-656-7593.