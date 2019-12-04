L&C events
These upcoming events will take place at Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey:
• "The Controversial Tradition of Zwarte Piet" will be at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 4, in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. For more information, call 618-468-7360.
• "The Holiday Show with Switchback" will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 8, in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. For more information, call 618-468-4731.
• "What Were You Wearing?" exhibit opening will be at 3 p.m., Dec. 9, in the Reid Faculty/Staff Dining Room. Fore more information, call 618-468-4729.
MVRBC mobile blood drives
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has these upcoming mobile blood drives in Madison County:
• Dec. 4, from 2 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph's Hospital, Ungacta Conference Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., in Highland.
• Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., OSF HealthCare Saint Clare's Medical Office Building, Auditorium B, 815 E. 5th St., in Alton.
• Dec. 10, from 2 to 6 p.m., Father McGivney Catholic High School, 7190 Bouse Road, in Glen Carbon.
Collinsville Chorale Christmas performance
The "Christmas with the Collinsville Chorale" free performance will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 8, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 519 E. 4th St., in Alton.
For more information, visit singcc.org.