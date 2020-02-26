Madison County news and events for the week of Feb. 26

Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross has this upcoming blood drive in Madison County:
• Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Illinois State Police Department, 1100 East Port Plaza, in Collinsville.
This February, the Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up to encourage people across the country to "Give Blood to Give Time," ensuring loved ones have the strength and support to battle cancer.
To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
MVRBC mobile blood drives
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has these upcoming mobile blood drives in Madison County:
• Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Imperial Manufacturing, 1450 Discovery Pkwy., in Alton.
• Feb. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center, Perpetual Help Center, #1 Saint Anthony's Way, in Alton.
• March 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., OSF HealthCare Saint Clare's Medical Office Building, Auditorium B, 815 E. 5th St., in Alton.
• March 2, from 3 to 7 p.m., Alhambra Community Dance Hall, 610 W. Main, in Alhambra.
For more information, visit bloodcenter.org.
L&C events
These upcoming events will take place at Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey (unless otherwise noted):
• The "SIUE Black Theatre Workshop" will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb. 26, in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. For more information, call 618-468-6400.
• The "Black History Musical Showcase 2020" will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 27, in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center. For more information, call, 618-467-6400.
• “Untrammelled Womanhood: A Celebration of the 10thh Anniversary of Women Getting the Right to Vote” will be at 12 p.m. March 4, in the Ringhausen Atrium. For more information, call, 618-468-4767.
Underground Railroad Shuttle Tours
Take a journey on the infamous Underground Railroad, in Alton, during a series of two-hour guided shuttle tours scheduled throughout the spring and sponsored by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. The first tour of the season will take place on Feb. 29.
Seats are available for the 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. tours, which will feature renowned Underground Railroad historian J.E. Robinson. The shuttle tours begin at the Alton Visitors Center, 200 Piasa St., in Alton.
Advance ticket purchase is suggested due to the popular nature of these tours. Tickets are $25 per person. To purchase tickets, call 618-465-6676 or 1-800-258-6645 or visit visitalton.com/shuttle.
For more information on the Underground Railroad shuttle tours or to make advance registrations, call 800-258-6645 or visit RiversandRoutes.com.