Madison County news and events for the week of Jan. 22

MVRBC mobile blood drives
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has these upcoming mobile blood drives in Madison County:
• Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., SIUE, Box 1168, Route 157, in Edwardsville.
• Jan. 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gateway Regional Medical Center, 2100 Madison Ave., in Granite City.
• Jan. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., SIUE, Box 1168, Route 157, in Edwardsville.
• Jan. 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., OSF HealthCare Saint Clare's Medical Offivce Building, 815 E. 5th St., in Alton.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross has these upcoming blood drives in Madison County:
• Jan. 22, from 4 to 8 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E. Central St., in Bethalto.
• Jan. 23, from 3 to 7 p.m., YMCA, 7348 Goshen Road, in Edwardsville.
• Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Christian Church, 310 S. Main, in Edwardsville.
• Jan. 30, from 3 to 7 p.m., Abundant Life Community Church, 781 N. 9th St., in Wood River.
The Red Cross currently has a critical need for blood donors of all blood types — especially type O — and platelet donors to make an appointment now to give and help replenish the blood supply after the holiday weeks. To help tackle the critical need, the Red Cross and National Football League are working together to offer one lucky winner a trip to Super Bowl LIV, in Miami.
To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
MLK Commemoration Ceremony
Lewis and Clark Community College will honor Martin Luther King Jr. during its annual MLK Commemoration Ceremony at 12 p.m., Jan. 24, in the Trimpe Ahlemeyer Atrium (Room 141) on the L&C campus, 5800 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will continue to honor MLK’s civil rights work by showcasing select signature speeches. Keynote speaker Cindy N. Reed, a poet, writer, public speaker and singer, will present “MLK: A Resounding Voice Through the Ages.”
The work of female protest organizer Ella Baker, who was instrumental in student activism during the civil rights movement, will also be featured during the ceremony, as well as posters featuring information about and images of the Memphis Sanitation Protest of 1968.
For more information, visit visit lc.edu/diversity.