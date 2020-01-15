Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross has these upcoming blood drives in Madison County:
• Jan. 16, from 12 to 7 p.m., St. Louis Blues Blood Drive, American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia, in Collinsville.
• Jan. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council 460, 405 E. Fourth St., in Alton.
• Jan. 20, from 3 to 7 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr., in Highland.
• Jan. 21, from 12 to 5 p.m., Simmons Bank, 2810 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey.
• Jan. 21, from 2 to 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council 1098, 4225 Old Alton Road, in Granite City.
• Jan. 21, from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Dr., in Edwardsville.
• Jan. 21, from 3 to 7 p.m., Meadowbrook Intermediate, 111 W. Roosevelt St., in Moro.
• Jan. 22, from 4 to 8 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E. Central St., in Bethalto.
• Jan. 23, from 3 to 7 p.m., YMCA, 7348 Goshen Road, in Edwardsville.
To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).