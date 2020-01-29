Madison County news and events for the week of Jan. 29
Madison County news and events for the week of Jan. 29

Red Cross blood drives

The American Red Cross has these upcoming blood drives in Madison County:

• Jan. 30, from 3 to 7 p.m., Abundant Life Community Church, 781 N. 9th St., in Wood River.

• Feb. 11, from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m., Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza, in Collinsville. 

To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

MVRBC mobile blood drive

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has this upcoming mobile blood drive in Madison County:

• Feb. 5, from 2 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph's Hospital, 12866 Troxler Ave., in Highland.

