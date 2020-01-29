Madison County news and events for the week of Jan. 29

Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross has these upcoming blood drives in Madison County:
• Jan. 30, from 3 to 7 p.m., Abundant Life Community Church, 781 N. 9th St., in Wood River.
• Feb. 11, from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m., Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza, in Collinsville.
To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
MVRBC mobile blood drive
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has this upcoming mobile blood drive in Madison County:
• Feb. 5, from 2 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph's Hospital, 12866 Troxler Ave., in Highland.