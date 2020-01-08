SSP veterans' employment services
The Illinois Department of Employment Security is providing an in-service for veterans from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 10, at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers, in Alton.
Walk-ins are welcome to use this free service. Appointments are available by calling Lee Russell at 618-259-9500, ext. 360.
Russell is a Disabled Veteran Outreach Program Specialist who will be available to provide employment counseling, resume critiquing and referrals to supportive agencies or organizations to assist veterans with barriers to employment become job ready. Anyone who is interested in meeting with Russell is asked to bring a copy of their resume for review.
For more information, call 618-465-3298, ext. 100, or visit seniorservicesplus.org.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross has this upcoming blood drive in Madison County:
• Jan. 16, from 12 to 7 p.m., St. Louis Blues Blood Drive, American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia, in Collinsville.
Everyone who presents to donate will receive a specially-designed retro Blues T-shirt, while supplies last.
To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Senior Companion Program
Are you a senior who is feeling lonely or are you a caregiver to a senior and in need of a little break? Senior Companions can help.
The Senior Companion Program pairs healthy, active people 55 and older with other seniors who otherwise would not be able to live independently. Southwestern Illinois College Programs and Services for Older Persons sponsors the program.
Companions earn a nontaxable stipend, paid holidays, meal and travel reimbursement and other benefits.
For more information regarding the Senior Companion Program in Madison County, contact Elaine Roustio at 618-797-7369.