MVRBC mobile blood drives
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has these upcoming mobile blood drives in Madison County:
• July 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, 419 N. Shamrock, in E. Alton.
• July 20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Marine Coin Co., 200 N. Humboldt St., in Marine.
• July 22, from 3 to 6 p.m., Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, in Troy.
Food drive
To provide assistance to the hungry this summer, State Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is partnering with State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) to bring in non-perishable food items to those in need in the Metro East.
Non-perishable food items are being collected at Crowe’s office, 111 N. Wood River Ave., Suite A, in Wood River, as well as at Bristow’s office, 102 W. 9th St., Suite 104, in Alton.
For more information, call Tracy at 618-251-9840.
Senior Companion Program
Looking for a chance to brighten someone’s day? Become a Senior Companion.
The Senior Companion Program pairs healthy, active people 55 and older with other seniors who otherwise would not be able to live independently. Southwestern Illinois College Programs and Services for Older Persons sponsors the program.
Companions earn a nontaxable stipend, paid holidays, meal and travel reimbursement and other benefits.
For more information regarding the Senior Companion Program in Madison County, contact Elaine Roustio at 618-797-7369.