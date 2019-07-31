MVRBC mobile blood drives
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has these upcoming mobile blood drives in Madison County:
• Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Maryland Moats Lexow, 2166 Pontoon Road, in Granite City.
• Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center, #1 Saint Anthony's Way, in Alton.
• Aug. 7, from 2 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph's Hospital, 12866 Troxler Ave., in Highland.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross has these upcoming blood drives in Madison County:
• Aug. 2, from 2 to 7 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College commons area, 5800 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey.
• Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Knights of Columbus 1098, 4225 Old Alton Road, in Granite City.
To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Hard Road Theatre performances
Hard Road Theatre Productions presents its 2019 summer production of "Mamma Mia!" at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2-3, and at 2 p.m. Aug. 4, at Highland Middle School, 2813 State Rte. 160, in Highland.
Seating is limited for this production, so it is recommended that tickets be purchased in advance. Tickets are $12 for adults and $11 for senior citizens and children (ages 4-12). Physical tickets can be purchased at the Highland Chamber of Commerce or at the door. Tickets are also available for sale online at hardroad.org.
Ice Cream Social
United Congregations of Metro East Alton-Godfrey Cluster will host an Ice Cream Social from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 9, at The Old Bakery Beer Co., 400 Landmarks Blvd., in Alton.
All are invited to the event, which will include a presentation about community policing from Alton police chief Jake Simmons.
Food drive
To provide assistance to the hungry this summer, State Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is partnering with State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) to bring in non-perishable food items to those in need in the Metro East.
Non-perishable food items are being collected at Crowe’s office, 111 N. Wood River Ave., Suite A, in Wood River, as well as at Bristow’s office, 102 W. 9th St., Suite 104, in Alton.
For more information, call Tracy at 618-251-9840.
Senior Companion Program
Looking for a chance to brighten someone’s day? Become a Senior Companion.
The Senior Companion Program pairs healthy, active people 55 and older with other seniors who otherwise would not be able to live independently. Southwestern Illinois College Programs and Services for Older Persons sponsors the program.
Companions earn a nontaxable stipend, paid holidays, meal and travel reimbursement and other benefits.
For more information regarding the Senior Companion Program in Madison County, contact Elaine Roustio at 618-797-7369.