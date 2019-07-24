Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross has these upcoming blood drives in Madison County:
• July 24, from 3 to 7 p.m., Abundant Life Community Church, 781 N. 9th St., in Wood River.
• July 29, from 2 to 6 p.m., Collinsville Memorial Public Library, 408 W. Main, in Collinsville.
• July 29, from 2 to 6 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., in Glen Carbon.
• July 29, from 3 to 7 p.m., Enjoy Church, 3303 Homer Adams Pkwy., in Alton.
To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
MVRBC mobile blood drives
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has these upcoming mobile blood drives in Madison County:
• July 25, from 8 to 11 a.m., Madison County Administration Bldg., 157 N. Main St., in Edwardsville.
IBEW #649 Retired Members Club outing
The IBEW #649 Retired Members Club will visit the IBEW Founders Museum, in St. Louis, followed by lunch at Pappy's Smokehouse, on July 25.
IBEW #649 retirees who are not members of the club are welcome to join them for this outing. They will meet at 9 a.m. at the Union Hall, 3945 Humbert Road, in Alton, to carpool to the museum and Pappy's.
For more information, call Marlin Wagner at 618-656-7593.
Hard Road Theatre performances
Hard Road Theatre Productions presents its 2019 summer production of "Mamma Mia!" at 7:30 p.m. July 26-27, and Aug 2-3; and at 2 p.m. July 28, and Aug. 4, at Highland Middle School, 2813 State Rte. 160, in Highland.
Tickets can be purchased at the Highland Chamber of Commerce, at the door or online at hardroad.org.