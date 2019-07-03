Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross has these upcoming blood drives in Madison County:
• July 3, from 1 to 5 p.m., Walgreens, 172 E. McArthur Dr., in Bethalto.
• July 10, from 2 to 7 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey.
To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
MVRBC mobile blood drives
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has these upcoming mobile blood drives in Madison County:
• July 3, from 2 to 7 p.m., Walgreens, 6607 State Rte. 162, in Maryville.
• July 11, from 12 to 5 p.m., Anderson Hospital, Classrooms 1 & 2, 6800 Ill. State Rte. 162, in Maryville.