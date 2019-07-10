MVRBC mobile blood drives
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has these upcoming mobile blood drives in Madison County:
• July 11, from 12 to 5 p.m., Anderson Hospital, Classrooms 1 & 2, 6800 Ill. State Rte. 162, in Maryville.
• July 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, Hatheway Cultural Center – Gallery A, 5800 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey (KSHE-95 Blood Drive).
• July 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, Hatheway Cultural Center – Gallery A, 5800 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey (KSHE-95 Blood Drive).
SSP veterans' employment services
The Illinois Dept. of Employment Security is providing an in-service for veterans from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 12, at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers, in Alton.
Walk-ins are welcome to use this free service. Appointments are available by calling Lee Russell at 618-259-9500, ext. 360.
Russell is a Disabled Veteran Outreach Program Specialist who will be available to provide employment counseling, resume critiquing and referrals to supportive agencies or organizations to assist veterans with barriers to employment become job ready. Anyone who is interested in meeting with Russell is asked to bring a copy of their resume for review.
For more information, call 618-465-3298, ext. 100, or visit seniorservicesplus.org.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross has these upcoming blood drives in Madison County:
• July 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Heyl Royster, 105 W. Vandalia St., in Edwardsville.
• July 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Liberty Village, 6955 Ill. State Rte. 162, in Maryville.
• July 15, from 3 to 7 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr., in Highland.
The Red Cross has launched the Missing Types campaign to raise awareness for lifesaving blood donations and urge the public to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this summer.
To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
"Jazzin' in July" Brunch
The Alton section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW) will host its annual Harambee Celebration with a "Jazzin' in July" Brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 13, at Best Western Premier, 3559 College Ave., in Alton.
Live music from 3 Central of St. Louis will entertain guests for this celebration of the birthday of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, who became one of the most important black educators, civil and women’s rights leaders and government officials of the 20th century, and also founded NCNW in 1935.
Tickets are $30 and must be purchased in advance from NCNW members or by calling Toi Williams at 618-530-1816. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Senior Companion Program
Looking for a chance to brighten someone’s day? Become a Senior Companion.
The Senior Companion Program pairs healthy, active people 55 and older with other seniors who otherwise would not be able to live independently. Southwestern Illinois College Programs and Services for Older Persons sponsors the program.
Companions earn a nontaxable stipend, paid holidays, meal and travel reimbursement and other benefits.
For more information regarding the Senior Companion Program in Madison County, contact Elaine Roustio at 618-797-7369.