MVRBC mobile blood drives
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has these upcoming mobile blood drives in Madison County:
• June 12, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center, Perpetual Help Center, #1 Saint Anthony's Way, in Alton.
• June 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Fountains of Granite City, 3450 Village Lane, in Granite City.
• June 19, from 3 to 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 7132 Marine Road, in Edwardsville.
Small business seminar
The village of Godfrey is collaborating with the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to host the free Social Media and Marketing Tools for Small Business seminar from 12 to 1 p.m. June 12, at Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey.
To register in advance, visit ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/31278.
SSP veterans' employment services
The Illinois Dept. of Employment Security is providing an in-service for veterans from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 14, at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers, in Alton.
Walk-ins are welcome to use this free service. Appointments are available by calling Lee Russell at 618-259-9500, ext. 360.
For more information, call 618-465-3298, ext. 100, or visit seniorservicesplus.org.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross has a critical shortage of type O blood and urges eligible donors to give now to help patients facing trauma and other life-threatening situations
The American Red Cross has these upcoming blood drives in Madison County:
• June 18, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, in Collinsville (St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive)
• June 18, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Greater Alton Church, 506 E. Airline Dr., in East Alton (St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive)
Everyone who attempts to donate at these two blood drives will receive a specially designed St. Louis Cardinals T-shirt, while supplies last.
To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).