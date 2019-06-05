MVRBC mobile blood drives
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has these upcoming mobile blood drives in Madison County:
• June 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Imperial Manufacturing, 1450 Discovery Pkwy., in Alton.
• June 5, from 2 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph's Hospital, Ungacta Conference Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., in Highland.
• June 5, from 4 to 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Edwardsville, 534 St. Louis St., in Edwardsville.
• June 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Applebee's, 3600 State Rte. 159, in Glen Carbon.
• June 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roberts Motors, 4350 N. Alby St., in Alton.
• June 10, from 3 to 7 p.m., Alhambra Community, 610 W. Main, in Alhambra.
Small business seminar
The village of Godfrey is collaborating with the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to host the free Social Media and Marketing Tools for Small Business seminar from 12 to 1 p.m. June 12, at Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey.
To register in advance, visit ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/31278.