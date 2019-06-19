MVRBC mobile blood drives
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has these upcoming mobile blood drives in Madison County:
• June 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cedarhurst of Granite City, 3450 Village Lane, in Granite City.
• June 19, from 3 to 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 7132 Marine Road, in Edwardsville.
• June 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Scott Credit Union, 101 Credit Union Way, in Edwardsville.
• June 24, from 4 to 7 p.m., Revive, 1105 Belt Line Road, in Collinsville.
• June 26, from 2:30 to 5 p.m., Scott Credit Union, 501 Edwardsville Road, in Troy.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross has these upcoming blood drives in Madison County:
• June 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., YWCA, 304 E. 3rd St., in Alton.
• June 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Worden American Legion, 237 W. Wall St., in Worden.
• June 25, from 1 to 5 p.m., Eden Village, 200 S. Station Road, in Glen Carbon.
The Red Cross has launched the Missing Types campaign to raise awareness for lifesaving blood donations and urge the public to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this summer.
To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Retired Members Club meeting
The IBEW #649 Retired Members Club will hold its monthly breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. June 27, at the Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Dr., in Bethalto.
Join them for a morning of food and fellowship. For more information, call Marlin Wagner at 618-656-7593.