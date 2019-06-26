MVRBC mobile blood drives
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has these upcoming mobile blood drives in Madison County:
• June 26, from 2:30 to 5 p.m., Scott Credit Union, 501 Edwardsville Road, in Troy.
• June 27, from 2 to 5 p.m., Scott Credit Union, 1067 S. State Rte. 157, in Edwardsville.
• July 1, from 3 to 6 p.m., Walgreens, 3732 Nameoki Road, in Granite City.
• July 2, from 1 to 4 p.m., First Mid Bank & Trust, 6814 Goshen Road, in Edwardsville.
• July 3, from 2 to 7 p.m., Walgreens, 6607 State Rte. 162, in Maryville.
Retired Members Club meeting
The IBEW #649 Retired Members Club will hold its monthly breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. June 27, at the Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Dr., in Bethalto.
Join them for a morning of food and fellowship. For more information, call Marlin Wagner at 618-656-7593.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross has this upcoming blood drive in Madison County:
• June 29, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Le Claire Elementary, 801 Franklin Ave., in Edwardsville.
The Red Cross has launched the Missing Types campaign to raise awareness for lifesaving blood donations and urge the public to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this summer.
To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).