Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross has these upcoming blood drives in Madison County:
• Nov. 20, from 4 to 8 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E. Central St., in Bethalto.
• Nov. 21, from 3 to 7 p.m., First National Bank, 704 Texas Blvd., in Bethalto.
To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Retired Members Club meeting
The IBEW #649 Retired Members Club will hold its monthly breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. Nov. 21, at the Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Dr., in Bethalto.
Join them for a morning of food and fellowship. For more information, call Marlin Wagner at 618-656-7593.
MVRBC mobile blood drives
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has these upcoming mobile blood drives in Madison County:
• Nov. 22, from 12 to 5 p.m., Anderson Hospital, Classroom 1 (by hospital entrance 2), 6800 State Rte. 162, in Maryville.
• Nov. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m., First Mid Bank & Trust, 6814 Goshen Road, in Edwardsville.
• Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Walgreens, 6607 State Rte. 162, in Maryville.
• Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., OSF HealthCare Saint Clare's Medical Office Building, Auditorium B, 815 E. 5th St., in Alton.
• Nov. 25, from 3 to 6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 6809 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey.
• Nov. 26, from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m., Granite City High School, 3101 Madison Ave., in Granite City.
• Nov. 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gateway Regional Medical Center, Pascal Hall, 2100 Madison Ave., in Granite City.
L&C events
These upcoming events will take place at Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey (unless otherwise noted):
• "Out of Time Concert" will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 20, in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. For more information, call 618-468-4731.
• "L&C Veterans Club Dine to Donate" will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Nov. 21, at Applebee’s, 319 Homer Adams Pkwy., in Alton. Customers must present a copy of the flyer. For more information, call 618-468-5500.
• "Jazz on a Fall Evening," featuring the L&C Jazz Band and the Alton High School Jazz Band, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25, in the Ahlmeyer Atrium, TR141. For more information, call 618-468-4731.
• Kindermusik, an award-winning, research-based language and early literacy program built around music, has one more “Move & Groove” evening classes open and enrolling preschool-age children for three-week sessions from 6 to 6:40 p.m. on Wednesdays. "Sing a Story" will be Dec. 4, 11, and 18, in the Ringhausen Music Building. To enroll, call 618-468-4731. For more information, visit lc.edu/music.