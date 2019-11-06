MVRBC mobile blood drives
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has these upcoming mobile blood drives in Madison County:
• Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., SIUE, Box 1168, Rte. 157, in Edwardsville.
• Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roberts Motors, 4350 N. Alby St., in Alton.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross has these upcoming blood drives in Madison County:
• Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College, 4950 Maryville Road, in Granite City.
• Nov. 6, from 2 to 7 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey.
• Nov. 11, from 2 to 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave., in Hamel.
• Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey.
To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
L&C events
These upcoming events will take place at Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey (unless otherwise noted):
• Kindermusik, an award-winning, research-based language and early literacy program built around music, has two more “Move & Groove” evening classes open and enrolling preschool-age children for three-week sessions from 6 to 6:40 p.m. on Wednesdays. "All Keyed Up" will be Nov. 6, 13, and 20; "Sing a Story" will be Dec. 4, 11, and 18, in the Ringhausen Music Building. To enroll, call 618-468-4731. For more information, visit lc.edu/music.
• The Brown Bag Event "Rock Out with Landolfi Quartet" will be at 12 p.m. Nov. 6, in the Ringhausen Music Building. For more information, call 618-468-4731.
• The "Glendale Riders" concert will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 8, in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center. For more information, e-mail altongodfreyrotary@gmail.com.
• "Violin Recital," featuring the students of Sr. Marie-Therese Swiezynski, will be at 3 p.m. Nov. 9, in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. For more information, call 618-468-4731.
• "An Evening of Classic Elton, featuring the Dogs of Society" Music Department Scholarship Concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center. For more information, call 618-468-4731.
SSP veterans' employment services
The Illinois Department of Employment Security is providing an in-service for veterans from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 8, at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers, in Alton.
Walk-ins are welcome to use this free service. Appointments are available by calling 618-259-9500, ext. 360.
For more information, call 618-465-3298, ext. 100, or visit seniorservicesplus.org.
Senior Companion Program
Are you a senior who is feeling lonely or are you a caregiver to a senior and in need of a little break? Senior Companions can help.
The Senior Companion Program pairs healthy, active people 55 and older with other seniors who otherwise would not be able to live independently. Southwestern Illinois College Programs and Services for Older Persons sponsors the program.
For more information regarding the Senior Companion Program in Madison County, contact Elaine Roustio at 618-797-7369.