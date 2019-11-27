MVRBC mobile blood drives
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has these upcoming mobile blood drives in Madison County:
• Nov. 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gateway Regional Medical Center, Pascal Hall, 2100 Madison Ave., in Granite City.
• Nov. 29, from 1 to 5 p.m., FCB Bank, 800 Beltline Road, in Collinsville.
• Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ted's Motorcycle World, 4103 Humbert Road, in Alton.
• Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Granite City Works-U.S. Steel, Bank Building, 1951 State St., in Granite City.
• Dec. 2, from 3 to 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 610 W. Main, in Alhambra.
• Dec. 4, from 2 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph's Hospital, Ungacta Conference Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., in Highland.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross has these upcoming blood drives in Madison County:
• Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., SIUE Morris University Center, 30 Hairpin Dr, in Edwardsville.
• Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., SIUE Morris University Center, 30 Hairpin Dr, in Edwardsville.
The Red Cross urges eligible donors to be the lifeline for patients in need this holiday season by making an appointment to give blood or platelets.
To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
L&C events
These upcoming events will take place at Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey (unless otherwise noted):
• "The Controversial Tradition of Zwarte Piet" will be at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 3, and at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 4, in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. For more information, call 618-468-7360.
• Kindermusik, an award-winning, research-based language and early literacy program built around music, has one more “Move & Groove” evening classes open and enrolling preschool-age children for three-week sessions from 6 to 6:40 p.m. on Wednesdays. "Sing a Story" will be Dec. 4, 11, and 18, in the Ringhausen Music Building. To enroll, call 618-468-4731. For more information, visit lc.edu/music.
Collinsville Chorale Christmas performance
The "Christmas with the Collinsville Chorale" free performance will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 8, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 519 E. 4th St., in Alton.
For more information, visit singcc.org.