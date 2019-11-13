Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross has these upcoming blood drives in Madison County:
• Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey.
• Nov. 18, from 1 to 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane, in Highland.
To learn more or to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
MVRBC mobile blood drive
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has this upcoming mobile blood drives in Madison County:
• Nov. 18, from 3 to 6 p.m., Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, in Troy.
Retired Members Club meeting
The IBEW #649 Retired Members Club will hold its monthly breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. Nov. 21, at the Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Dr., in Bethalto.
Join them for a morning of food and fellowship. For more information, call Marlin Wagner at 618-656-7593.