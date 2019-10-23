Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross has these upcoming blood drives in Madison County:
• Oct. 24, from 3 to 8 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Road (Rte. 143), in Edwardsville.
• Oct. 24, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., CrossFit Ten Twenty, 22 Gateway Commerce Center, Suite 108, in Edwardsville.
• Oct. 28, from 2 to 7 p.m., Webster Elementary School, 108 W. Church St., in Collinsville.
• Oct. 31, from 2 to 6 p.m., Culver's, 6724 Old Troy Road, in Edwardsville.
To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Alton Haunted Odyssey Tours
Gather up your ghost hunting gear and head to Alton where ghosts, craft beer and delicious food highlight the Alton Haunted Odyssey Tours.
Trolley Tours and Haunted Craft Beer Walks begin at My Just Desserts, 31 E. Broadway, in Alton.
Trolley Tours include a three-hour jaunt to some Alton’s most sinister haunts, including the Jacoby Arts Center, Piasa Masonic Lodge and the enigmatic McPike Mansion. The tours range in price from $45-60.
Haunted Craft Beer Walks, which includes stops at five haunted locations paired with a five-ounce pouring of one of five different Old Bakery Beer Company brews, take place at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25, and Nov. 1. Cost is $45 per person and you must be 21 years of age to participate.
To make a reservation, visit AltonHauntedTours.com or call 618-462-3861.
L&C events
These upcoming events will take place at Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey (unless otherwise noted):
• "Celebrate! Fanfare, Fireworks and the Fantastique," featuring the Alton Symphony Orchestra will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 26, in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center. For more information, call 618-468-4731 or visit altonsymphony.org.
• "Piano Recital," featuring the students of Victoria Sowders will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 27, in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. For more information, 618-468-4731.
• The Fall Choral Concert "By the Seat of Our Pants," featuring the Concert Choir will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center. For more information, call 618-468-4731.
Retired Members Club meeting
The IBEW #649 Retired Members Club will hold its monthly breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. Oct. 31, at the Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Dr., in Bethalto.
For more information, call Marlin Wagner at 618-656-7593.
MVRBC mobile blood drive
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has this upcoming mobile blood drive in Madison County:
• Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., SIUE, Box 1168, Rte. 157, in Edwardsville.