L&C events
These upcoming events will take place at Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey (unless otherwise noted):
• A free "Depression and Substance Abuse Screening" will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 9, in The Commons. For more information, call 618-468-4121.
• The "Wellness Fair" will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 9, in The Commons. For more information, call 618-468-6800.
• "Discover Day Open House" will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 14, on the lawn outside the Enrollment Center. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Fill out the online RSVP form at lc.edu/discoverdays.
MVRBC mobile blood drives
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has these upcoming mobile blood drives in Madison County:
• Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center, Perpetual Help Center, #1 Saint Anthony's Way, in Alton.
• Oct. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, in Glen Carbon.
• Oct. 9, from 2 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph's Hospital, Ungacta Conference Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., in Highland.
• Oct. 12, from 1 to 4 p.m., Tri-City Speedway, 5100 Nameoki Road (Jr. Benton Memorial Blood Drive), in Granite City.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross has these upcoming blood drives in Madison County:
• Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey.
• Oct. 10, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Dr., in Alton.
• Oct. 10, from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m., Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza, in Collinsville.
• Oct. 15, from 2 to 6 p.m., Godfrey Church of Christ, 6412 Humbert Road, in Godfrey.
To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Haunted Craft Beer Walk
A Haunted Craft Beer Walk, which includes stops at five haunted locations paired with a five-ounce pouring of one of five different Old Bakery Beer Company brews, will begin at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, at My Just Desserts, 31 E. Broadway, in Alton.
To make a reservation, visit AltonHauntedTours.com or call 618-462-3861.
SSP veterans' employment services
The Illinois Department of Employment Security is providing a free in-service for veterans from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 11, at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers, in Alton.
Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments are available by calling 618-259-9500, ext. 360.