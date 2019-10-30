Retired Members Club meeting
The IBEW #649 Retired Members Club will hold its monthly breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. Oct. 31, at the Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Dr., in Bethalto.
Join them for a morning of food and fellowship. For more information, call Marlin Wagner at 618-656-7593.
MVRBC mobile blood drives
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has these upcoming mobile blood drives in Madison County:
• Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., SIUE, Box 1168, Rte. 157, in Edwardsville.
• Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Edwardsville Masonic Lodge #99, 90 Kriege Farm Road, in Glen Carbon.
• Nov. 5-6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., SIUE, Box 1168, Rte. 157, in Edwardsville.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross has these upcoming blood drives in Madison County:
• Oct. 31, from 2 to 6 p.m., Culver's, 6724 Old Troy Road, in Edwardsville.
• Nov. 4, from 1 to 5 p.m., Meridian Village, 27 Auerbach, in Glen Carbon.
• Nov. 4, from 3 to 7 p.m., Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza, in Collinsville.
• Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College, 4950 Maryville Road, in Granite City.
• Nov. 6, from 2 to 7 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey.
As influenza activity picks up this fall, the Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients in need.
To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).