Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross has these upcoming blood drives in Madison County:
• Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Illinois State Police Department, 1100 East Port Plaza, in Collinsville.
• Sept. 4, from 3 to 7 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr., in Edwardsville.
• Sept. 6, from 3 to 7 p.m., Greater Alton Church, 506 E. Airline Dr., in E. Alton.
• Sept. 9, from 2 to 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave., in Hamel.
To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
MVRBC mobile blood drives
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has these upcoming mobile blood drives in Madison County:
• Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., SIUE (MVRBC Donor Bus on Quad), 1 Hairpin Dr., in Edwardsville.
• Sept. 9, from 12 to 5 p.m., Anderson Hospital, Classrooms 1 & 2, 6800 State Rte. 162, in Maryville.
• Sept. 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gateway Regional Medical Center, Pascal Hall, 2100 Madison Ave., in Granite City.
Alton Jazz & Wine Fest
Bebop to the sounds of some of the hottest names in jazz, both regionally and nationally, at the Alton Jazz and Wine Festival at 4 p.m. Sept. 7, at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater.
VIP tickets are two for $30 or one for $20. Tickets are available at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., in Alton, or at Metrotix.com. Special Reserved Tables for Four includes a bottle of wine, four souvenir wine glasses and access to the VIP tent for $125 per table are also available.
For more information, visit libertybankamphitheater.com.
Lewis and Clark site presentation
Historian and musician Dennis Stroughmatt will use folk tales and fiddle music to explore this critical piece of early Illinois history during the presentation “In French Fiddle Tunes and Tall Tales: The French Creole Story of Illinois,” which will take place at 1 p.m. Sept. 8, at the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, 1 Lewis and Clark Trail, in Hartford.
For more information, visit their Facebook page or contact Benjamin Pollard at benjamin.pollard@illinois.gov or 618-251-5811.
Alton Catfish Classic Tournament
Cast your line in the Mississippi River and test your catfishing skills during the inaugural Alton Catfish Classic Tournament on Sept. 14. Land the big one and win a guaranteed $15,000 first-place prize.
Tournament organizers are still accepting entries for the contest. Teams can consist of up to three people with the boat captain age 18 or older. Entry fees are $250 per team.
Registration will end seven days prior to the opening of the tournament. The tournament field is capped at 100 boats. To enter, visit altoncatfishclassic.com.