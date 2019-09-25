Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross has this upcoming blood drive in Madison County:
• Sept. 25, from 3 to 7 p.m., YMCA, 7348 Goshen Road, in Edwardsville.
As the Red Cross works around the clock supporting those impacted by hurricane season, providing food, shelter and comfort, individuals outside the affected areas are urged to help by giving blood or platelets to ensure patients in the storm’s path and around the country have access to lifesaving blood.
To learn more about donating blood and to schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
MVRBC mobile blood drives
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has these upcoming mobile blood drives in Madison County:
• Sept. 25, from 12 to 4 p.m., Jody White Agency State Farm, 450 Regency Center, in Collinsville.
• Sept. 27, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Civic Memorial High School, 200 School St., in Bethalto.
L&C events
These upcoming events will take place at Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey (unless otherwise noted):
• The Madison County Hazardous Waste Collection will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28, at Godfrey Ballpark, 1101 Stamper Lane, in Godfrey. For more information, call 618-296-6647.
• "Love, Loss and What I Wore," a stage reading by The Pinky Swear Project, will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 3, in the Ahlmeyer Atrium, Trimpe 141. For more information, call 618-468-2010.
Hard Road accepting director submissions
Hard Road Theatre Productions, a non-profit theatre company committed to providing the Metro East with high-quality live theatre productions, is accepting director submissions for the 2020-2021 season, now through Sept. 30.
All submissions will be reviewed and vetted by the Play Selection Committee. There is no payment or stipend for directors.
Complete their simple online application form found under the "Want to Direct" menu on the "News and Events" tab at hardroad.org. Those interested in assistant directing are also encouraged to submit a form.
Senior Companion Program
Looking for a chance to brighten someone’s day? Become a Senior Companion.
The Senior Companion Program pairs healthy, active people 55 and older with other seniors who otherwise would not be able to live independently. Southwestern Illinois College Programs and Services for Older Persons sponsors the program.
Companions earn a nontaxable stipend, paid holidays, meal and travel reimbursement and other benefits.
For more information regarding the Senior Companion Program in Madison County, contact Elaine Roustio at 618-797-7369.