Madison County offers help with holiday recycling

As soon as Christmas is over, what do you do with your tree and holiday trash? Recycle it, of course.
In coordination with Madison County Planning and Development, townships and municipalities throughout the county are providing 34 drop-off sites for residents to dispose of their Christmas tree, according to a press release.
The Christmas Tree Recycling Program has operated successfully for the past 23 years in Madison County. The recycled trees are chipped into mulch and used in public gardens and parks across the community.
Rather than toss the tree in the trash, take it to a recycling location. Trees will be accepted from Dec. 26 through Jan. 14, 2020. All lights and ornaments must be removed prior to drop-off. Pine wreaths, pine roping or other landscape waste is prohibited.
Planning and Development created a downloadable holiday recycyling guide on its Recycling 101 page (https://bit.ly/2T0j4On.). The guide depicts which holiday items can and cannot be placed in single-stream recycling.
During the holidays, the average American throws away 25 percent more trash and the additional waste can add up in a big way. The Holiday Guidelines for Curbside Recycling include a “nice” and “naughty” list for how to recycle items.
Items on the “nice list” include all wrapping paper (no metallic or glitter paper, though), catalogs, paper gift bags with the handles removed, cardboard boxes, lottery tickets, paper tubes and holiday cards without electronics or foil. Items on the “naughty list” that should not be included in single stream recycling include ribbon, bows, empty plastic ribbon spools, tissue paper, packing peanuts and Styrofoam.
Other common holiday items such as burned-out Christmas light strands, plastic bags, bubble wrap and plastic air pillows are recyclable but not in your single stream bin. These items can be dropped off at recycling bins found at many local stores. For more information, earth911.com is a great resource to find local drop off locations for these items.
The complete list of where Madison County residents can drop off trees can be downloaded at https://bit.ly/2EymzXq.
“Recycling can be confusing at any time, but even more so during the holidays,” said Andi Yancey, sustainability coordinator.
Yancey said this is part of an ongoing public relations effort to educate the public and is in coordination with OneSTL’s Recycle Responsibly campaign. For more information, visit recycleresponsibly.org.
“By providing these resources, we hope to help to help residents recycle correctly,” she said.