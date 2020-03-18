Madison County officials want public to practice social distancing

While Madison County had no presumptive positive or confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) as of last Friday, officials were working to assure the public they were doing everything possible to prevent its spread, according to a press release.
“The virus is in Illinois and the Bi-State region and although it’s not yet in Madison County, we anticipate it will be at some point,” county health department director Toni Corona said.
Corona said out of an abundance of caution to prevent the spread of the virus, people should avoid all non-essential gatherings. She said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending specific actions that will prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued guidances throughout the state last week, including mandating all events of 1,000 or more people be canceled or postponed for 30 days. The state is also encouraging community events of 250 people or more to be canceled or postponed until May 1.
Last Friday, the governor announced all Illinois schools will be closed starting March 17.
“All of these things the state is doing it to promote social distancing,” Corona said. “This is a key recommendation to prevent community spread of the disease with the least disruption possible to people's daily lives. The risk to the general population in the United States still remains low, however, you can be a carrier and transmit it to those who are at risk. Remember them and protect them by your actions.”
County health officials will continue to monitor for the virus and respond during this pandemic.
“We want to emphasize to Madison County residents that the Health Department is coordinating with local health partners, including hospitals, urgent care centers, medical providers and medical first responders, as well as cities, agencies and community partners,” Corona said.
County board chairman Kurt Prenzler said the Madison County Health Department is working around the clock to identify any threats to public safety.
“They are doing a fantastic job,” Prenzler said.
Prenzler said there are things the public can do to protect themselves.
“Social distancing is a key action right now,” he said. “Stay away from larger crowds or, if you have the ability to work from home, then do so.”
Social distancing is the public health practice of encouraging people to keep their physical distance from one another during disease outbreaks in order to slow the spread of infection.
Corona encourages the public in taking care of themselves by following basic health hygiene — wash your hands, cover your cough and sneeze and stay home if you are sick.
Madison County is encouraging the public to visit the county health department's website at co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php for direct links through the Illinois Department of Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These two sites provide the most up-to-date information.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the IDPH hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or e-mail dph.sick@illinois.gov.