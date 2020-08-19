Madison County residents affected by COVID-19 can apply for emergency rental and mortgage assistance

Madison County residents could receive up to $5,000 in emergency rental or mortgage assistance for those impacted by COVID-19, according to a press release.
Illinois Housing Development Authority is accepting applications now through Aug. 21 for emergency rental assistance. To check if you are eligible, visit https://era.ihda.org/.
The required information needed is a landlord's full name and e-mail address along with government issued identification. Other information required is annual household income prior to COVID-19 (March 1 and within allowable limits) and Community Partner Code.
Emergency rental assistance is intended to help pay for past due rent. To be eligible, a tenant must have missed a rental payment on or after March 1 and a landlord willing to participate in the program.
Funds are limited, so residents are being asked to complete their application as soon as possible. If approved, the grant will be paid directly to the landlord.
Applications for an Emergency Mortgage Assistance grant will be offered starting Aug. 24. For more information, visit https://ema.ihda.org/. There will be similar criteria at emergency rental assistance.
For more information about the grants, call IHDA at 1-888-252-1119.
