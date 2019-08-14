Concert in the Park
The Maryville Parks and Recreation Committee's Concert in the Park series presents Abbey Road Warriors from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31, in Firemen’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave. (at Route 159), in Maryville.
Just bring your lawn chairs and be ready for an evening of great music and a trip down memory lane. Additional parking is available at Mother of Perpetual Help Church, east of the park.
For more information, call 618-772-8555 or visit vil.maryville.il.us.
Maryville Heritage Museum Open
The Maryville Heritage Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 7, in the old firehouse and village hall, 128 E. Zupan, in Maryville (one block east of Ill. Rte. 159).
Stop by and enjoy their collection of farm, coal mining, business and baseball artifacts and memorabilia. They also have various displays of Maryville fire, police and veterans.
Plan a visit any first Saturday of the month to enjoy a walk through Maryville’s past.
Anderson Hospital Auxiliary trip
Anderson Hospital Auxiliary is organizing a special trip, "Islands of New England," that will depart on Oct. 3.
To request a free brochure for more information, contact Judy at 314-973-9105 or eftj@andersonhospital.org.