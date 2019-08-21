Concert in the Park
The Maryville Parks and Recreation Committee's Concert in the Park series presents the Beatles tribute band Abbey Road Warriors from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31, in Firemen’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave. (at Route 159), in Maryville.
Just bring your lawn chairs and be ready for an evening of great music and a trip down memory lane. Washington Kettle Corn will be available.
Additional parking is available at Mother of Perpetual Help Church, one block east of the park.
For more information, call 618-772-8555 or visit vil.maryville.il.us.