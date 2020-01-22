Maryville news and events for the week of Jan. 22

Discovery Sundays series
The 14th annual Discovery Sundays Series, sponsored by Maryville Park & Recreation, kicks off with "Personal Self Defense" from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 26, at the Maryville Community Center, 500 E. Division, in Maryville.
Back by popular demand, you can learn some basic tools and techniques from Leslie Reeves of All You! Studio & Party Place, in Troy, and Maryville police detective Keith Mumper, on how to empower yourself against attack and how to avoid being a victim.
They will also give you important information to keep you aware of your surroundings and how to avoid a potentially dangerous situation.
All sessions are free and open to the public and there will be light refreshments. Pre-registration is requested to ensure enough handouts, but is not required. A session may be cancelled if weather is severe.
For more information and to register, call 618-772-8555 or visit vil.maryville.il.us.