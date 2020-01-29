Maryville news and events for the week of Jan. 29

Maryville Heritage Museum Open
The Maryville Heritage Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 1, in the old firehouse and village hall, 128 E. Zupan, in Maryville (one block east of Ill. Rte. 159).
Stop by and enjoy their collection of farm, coal mining, business and baseball artifacts and memorabilia. They also have various displays of Maryville fire, police and veterans.
Plan a visit any first Saturday of the month to enjoy a walk through Maryville’s past.
Discovery Sundays series
The 14th annual Discovery Sundays Series, sponsored by Maryville Park & Recreation, continues with "Legal Planning: Wills & Trusts” from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 9, at the Maryville Community Center, 500 E. Division, in Maryville.
Brian Huffman, of Huffman Law Offices, in Maryville, will show you how planning ahead can minimize expenses, reduce taxes and save families from tough decisions.
All sessions are free and open to the public and there will be light refreshments. Pre-registration is requested to ensure enough handouts, but is not required. A session may be cancelled if weather is severe.
For more information and to register, call 618-772-8555 or visit vil.maryville.il.us.