Maryville Heritage Museum Open
The Maryville Heritage Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3, in the old firehouse and village hall, 128 E. Zupan, in Maryville (one block east of Ill. Rte. 159).
Stop by and enjoy their collection of farm, coal mining, business and baseball artifacts and memorabilia. They also have various displays of Maryville fire, police and veterans.
Plan a visit any first Saturday of the month to enjoy a walk through Maryville’s past.
Movies in the Park
The Maryville Parks and Recreation Dept's free 2019 Movies in the Park series continues with "A Dog's Way Home" at 7 p.m. Aug. 10, at Drost Park, 8 Schiber Ct., in Maryville.
Follow the green and blue signs off of Rte. 159 to Valadabene Dr. to Schiber Ct. Bring your lawn chairs, loungers, blankets and bug spray to make your evening comfortable.
For more information, call Maryville Parks & Rec at 618-772-8555 or visit vil.maryville.il.us.